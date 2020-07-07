People who don't have a family doctor can now see a doctor virtually in a Shoppers Drug Mart store.
The new program, being launched with virtual care provider Maple, begins at 12 Shoppers locations in B.C. today, including the store in Orchard Park mall.
It will expand to most Shoppers stores by Aug. 4.
The visits are covered by B.C.'s Medical Services Plan.
Frank Strobel, the pharmacist/franchise owner at Orchard Park, says the new service is really just an extension of services pharmacists already provide.
Many customers often turn to their pharmacists first with questions about drugs and some health issues. Instead of advising customers to go and see their doctor, the pharmacists can now ask if the customers want to see a doctor right away, in the store.
No appointments are necessary.
Doctors can perform a variety of tests and examinations virtually, using some of tools Shoppers has in its stores. According to Shoppers, the physicians can treat many conditions online, including UTIs, strep throat, eye infections, sexual health issues, vomiting, diarrhea, skin issues and more, providing treatment options and prescriptions.
In-store virtual care will be offered seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pharmacists will help patients get set up with an in-store tablet or using a QR code on their own device and the virtual doctor’s visit takes place in the pharmacy’s private counselling room.
If the doctor provides a patient with a prescription, they will be able to select a local pharmacy from within the Maple app to have it securely sent to, in minutes.
It's estimated 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have also been hesitant to visit ERs, walk-in clinics or doctor's offices, Shoppers said in an announcement launching the service.