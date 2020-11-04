After three months of a COVID-related shut down stemming from provincial orders earlier this year, the Westbank Salvation Army Thrift Store reopened its doors on June 22 and is desperately looking for more volunteers to join their team.
“Our Thrift Store’s retail operation is currently only open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. However, if we ever hope to recover from the loss of revenue we suffered at the beginning of the year, we must go back to being open six days a week to accommodate our weekend shoppers” said Officer Rob Henson, adding that “a major barrier to that happening is a shortage of Thrift Store volunteers.”
The success of the Thrift Store is paramount to the Salvation Army’s ability to provide practical assistance such as food, clothing, household items, furniture, referrals and more to those seeking help and living in the Westbank, West Kelowna and/or Peachland communities.
The Thrift Store currently has 15 volunteers who cover an average of 350 volunteer hours per month. “We are a volunteer driven organization. We would not exist without the hard work, commitment and dedication of our volunteers. However, to operate at maximum efficiency the store needs approximately six additional full-time volunteers” said Henson.
Volunteers take part in every aspect of day-to-day operations, such as sorting donations, assessing their condition, organizing to ensure products are safely placed on the shelves for purchase, assisting guests with their purchases, making sure electronics are in good working condition and keeping the store clean.
The Westbank Thrift Store has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety protocols such as limiting the number of people in the building at one time, increased cleaning, sanitizing stations, and the quarantining of all donations. According to the Westside Salvation Army’s Lenetta Parry “as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the need for affordable clothing and household items is high as we work to rebuild from the effects of this pandemic.”
“Your support by shopping in our store, volunteering or making a donation of gently used clothing and household items are needed more than ever to help support our community” adds Parry.
Donations can be made to the Thrift Store, located at 101 – 3531 Old Okanagan Highway, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The donation centre is closed on Wednesdays.
If you have a few hours to spare each week and are looking for some fun and quality friendships all while supporting a great cause, call 250.768.1850 to get started.
Financial donations to the Westside Salvation Army can be made securely online at westsidesa.ca.