An eight-year effort by law enforcement officials to seize the Hells Angels clubhouse in Kelowna has been dismissed by a judge.
There is no evidence the home at 837 Ellis St. in the downtown north end is a safe house that's used for criminal purposes, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Barry Davies ruled Thursday.
"There was no evidence of any use of either the Kelowna clubhouse or the Nanaimo clubhouse in the commission of any criminal activity or the planning of any criminal activity by a member or associate of the Hells Angels," Davies wrote in a ruling issued Thursday.
The Director of Civil Forfeiture had argued the Kelowna clubhouse, and others in Nanaimo and Vancouver's East End, was and will be used in the future as a place to plan crimes, counsel others to commit crimes, take delivery of illegal drugs, store weapons, and engage in offences like assault.
But Davies ruled there was little evidence presented to back up these claims.
"The Director has failed to prove on a balance of probabilities that it is likely that the Nanaimo, East End, or Kelowna clubhouses will in future be used as instruments of unlawful activity," Davies wrote.
While Kelowna-based members of the Hells Angels have been convicted of crimes, Davies wrote "none of those offences were proven to have involved or engaged any use of the clubhouse".
He ruled that the Nanaimo clubhouse, which had already been seized by the authorities, must be returned to Angel Acres Festival and Recreation Property Ltd. The Kelowna and East End clubhouses had not been seized.
When the government announced its intention in 2012 to try seize the Kelowna clubhouse, a Hells Angels spokesman said he was not surprised by the action.
"It seems that in the last few years, law enforcement has taken a new direction. They now concentrate their efforts using civil law rather than criminal law," Rick Ciarniello said
"When challenged, their expenditures will invariably exceed the monetary value of the prize they seek," he said.
The Hells Angels clubhouse at 837 Ellis St. has an assessed value of $824,000, according to BC Assessment. It's described as a two-storey home built in 1996, with 1,900 square feet, one bedroom, and two bathrooms.