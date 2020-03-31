Pedestrians in Vernon won’t need to press a button to get a walk signal at several intersections.
The city is making the change in an attempt to reduce “touch points” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lights will now change automatically at intersections on 30th, 32nd and 35th avenues.
Signals on Highway 97 (32nd street) will still need to be activated.
Some audible walk signals will be turned off at night to reduce the noise for neighbours.
The changes should be completed by the end of the week.
More lights may be switched in future weeks.