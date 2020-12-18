Police are still looking for a 10-year-old West Kelowna boy who hasn't been seen since Thursday afternoon.
Members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out for Storm Joseph Sampson. He has a thin build and has sandy blond hair.
Storm was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, and grey Nike shoes. He had a blue medical mask.
"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Stampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250.768.2880," RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a Friday morning release.