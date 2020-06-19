Water woes along flood-prone Mill Creek could be eased by several new projects planned by the City of Kelowna.
Replacement of low bridges that cause debris blockages, improvements to an existing diversionary channel, and construction of a new spillway are on the city's to-do list.
"It's usually Mill Creek that gives us the most trouble with flooding," city engineer Alan Newcombe said Friday.
In 2017, flooding along Mill Creek swamped many properties, causing some apartment buildings to be evacuated. Flooding also occurred this spring, though damage was to a lesser extent.
In the central area of Kelowna, there are about 10 crossings of Mill Creek, both on public and private land, that are of concern, Newcombe said. They are typically too low, which means they can snag woody debris that comes down the creek during freshet, causing water to pool and overtop the creek banks.
"A lot of these crossings are historical, so they might have been constructed before there were rules in place to ensure the bridges didn't interfere with the creek's carrying capacity," Newcombe said.
City officials will contact people whose property includes private crossings of the creek to see if agreements can be reached to modify or replace the too-low crossings.
Also, the city plans to improve the condition of a decades-old diversionary channel that feeds water from Mill Creek into Mission Creek through a tunnel near Leckie Road. At the inlet, Newcombe said, debris can get hung up, requiring time-consuming and manual removal, and diminishing the tunnel's capacity.
Finally, the city hopes to build a new, three-kilometre spillway that would connect Mill Creek to Brandt's Creek in the downtown north end along the Clement Avenue corridor. That project, plans for which are just being drawn-up, would also drain Mill Creek of excess water during freshet and reduce the chance of flooding downstream.
City council will get an update on these and other flood-mitigation strategies at Monday's meeting.