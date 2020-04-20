A flashing yellow light outside Vernon city hall will indicate it's OK to come inside and pay your utility bill.
The city is expecting more people will be coming to city hall in the next few weeks now that first-quarter utility bills are out.
The city would prefer people pay them online or at their bank.
People who come to city hall will be asked to line up outside and proceed when the light flashes yellow. Use the handwashing station inside before going to the counter.
Customers are asked to pay by cheque or debit card rather than cash.
Interest charges are being waived, so there is no hurry to pay the bill.
The extra measures are being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.