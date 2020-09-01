The man killed during a daylight shooting in Southeast Kelowna has been identified as Cory Allan Patterson, 34.
Patterson, who lived in Kelowna, was one of two men shot about noon Sunday along McCulloch Road.
The other man was able to drive the pair to hospital. The unidentified 34-year-old was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, but emergency responders found Patterson dead in the car.
The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime now has taken control of the investigation into the shooting, which they deem a homicide. Police combed the woods off McCulloch Road where the shooting occured, and spoke to area residents and potential witnesses.
“This incident happened on our streets during the middle of the day,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Such a reckless and violent incident put everyone in the area at great risk. We are doing everything in our power to identify the person or persons and we are appealing to witnesses to come forward and speak with us.”
The shooter is believed to have fled the area in a light-coloured vehicle.
Police would not answer any questions from the media about the incident. So it is unknown if the victims were acquainted with the shooter, or what other circumstances might have led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting can provide the information to police anonymously through Crimestoppers, at 1-800-222-8477. Information that leads to an arrest and conviction can generate a reward for the tipster.