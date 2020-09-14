The pandemic has slowed the pace of building in Kelowna, figures from City Hall show.
From January through June, a total of 374 development applications were submitted to the planning department.
That's down only slightly from 2019, but down about one-quarter from comparable figures in both 2017 and 2018.
"Uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that few new development applications were being made to the city,'" reads part of a staff report that went to city council on Monday.
Applications picked up from April through June, with project values worth $140 million compared to $90 million from January through March.
"The relative strength of this number despite the impacts of COVID-19 combined with a strong summer real estate market mean that gross construction value is likely to bounce back for the remainder of this year," the report states.