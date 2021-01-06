A member of a Kelowna church has been given a $2,300 ticket for organizing a worship service contrary to COVID-19 rules against large public gatherings.
Police responded to a complaint of people assembling for worship at an unidentified building in the 1600 block of Harvey Avenue.
The complaint was investigated and a representative of the congregation was given the ticket for failure to comply with a public health order, Kelowna RCMP say. The fine was issued on Dec. 19 but police only put out a press release on the incident today.
It was the second time police had been to the building in response to a complaint about an worship service involving many people.
On Dec. 6, police attended and "took an educational approach regarding the current COVID-19 health regulations in an attempt to attain compliance from the congregation," the RCMP press release states.
Organizers of some religious services in the Lower Mainland have also been fined for having in-person worship services. But it's the first time for such a fine in Kelowna, where police say most churches have switched to holding only on-line services.
"We want to acknowledge the vast majority of our community who are complying with the public health orders," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a statement. "This has been a challenging year, however now is not the time to gather.
"We will continue to work with our partners with the provincial health authorities and B.C. Prosecution Service as we actively investigate and take necessary enforcement action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders."