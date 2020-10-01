Police took five people into custody, and seized a large amount of cash, along with drugs, guns and a motorhome, during a raid in West Kelowna on Wednesday.
A 50-year-old man was released to appear in court later while charges are being considered.
The raid in the 2000 block of Last Road in downtown Westbank was connected to a drug trafficking investigation, police said.
“During their search of the property, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs from inside the residence,” said Const. Solana Pare, media relations officer for the Kelowna RCMP, in a news release. “A variety of weapons, including five firearms, ammunition, imitation firearms and a large amount of cash was also seized by police.
“Officers also seized a motorhome from the property in relation to proceeds of crime.”