On second thought, the Okanagan won’t face tighter restrictions says B.C.’s top doctor.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry assured people during a regular COVID-19 briefing Thursday that health regions would not be treated differently.
“I did muse about that a little bit yesterday – but on further discussions with my public health colleagues around the province it really became clear that this is not just a local issue,” she said.
The issue of large numbers of people gathering is provincewide, she said.
Latest numbers show 11 new cases in Interior Health, up from 304 to 315.
There are 30 new cases across the province for a total of 3,392 cases in B.C.
There was one new death.
Throughout B.C., close to 1,000 people are self-isolating because they’ve been exposed to somebody that’s tested positive.
“Some of those people will develop this virus and this illness in the coming weeks. A good proportion of those people were exposed at parties and events that have happened over the last few weeks in the Central Okanagan, particularly in and around Kelowna,” she said.
That means the case numbers will continue to climb, and those people affected will have to close their businesses and stay home sick, as well as run the risk of infected their friends and loved ones.
“It shows us that the actions of a few, even if inadvertent, can cause a tremendous impact,” she said.
A new order will be issued for rental properties and companies across the province to limit parties to six.
Henry encouraged everyone to be the voice of comparison and reason.
“Call out your friends if they’re not feeling well and they want to go out with you, or if they’re supposed to be staying home and isolating. Support them in doing that.”