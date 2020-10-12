A shortage of resident and visitor parking at a Kelowna building has some residents complaining about one aspect of the city's approach to development.
There are only 28 resident parking stalls for the 42-suite, five-storey Sole KLO building, across from Okanagan College, and there are currently no stalls at all for visitors.
"There is no place to park for deliveries, cleaners, contractors, friends and family," Soul suite owner Sandra Gault says.
Parking woes are so acute, particularly with residents regularly being towed away from nearby lots, that a "tense" atmosphere has developed at the building, Gault says.
Municipal building rules allow for developers to provide fewer parking stalls than would normally be required if they instead contribute to city-managed parking reserve fund, used to pay for public parkades.
In the case of Sole KLO, the developer asked to provide about 15 less stalls than normal. Until last year, the so-called parking in-lieu charge was $7,500 per stall.
The city's thinking in allowing fewer stalls than normal is that some suite purchasers might not have or want a car, and particularly so in the case of Sole KLO, given the building's proximity to the amenity-rich South Pandosy neighbourhood, the college, and public transit, planner Adam Cseke said Friday.
A variety of city policies are aimed at reducing reliance on private automobiles and encouraging people to walk, cycle, or take transit, Cseke noted.
But such policies are sometimes unrealistic, Gault says, particularly if they create a parking problem of the kind she says exists at Sole KLO.
"The city may say that everyone should be riding bikes . . . but that is not going to happen," she says. "'Small living' does not mean we are giving up our vehicles."
Because parking in-lieu discussions are generally between the developer and planning staff, city council did not have to approve the parking situation at Sole KLO.
The city tells developers they should inform buyers about the parking situation at any newly-constructed building, Cseke says. As well, buyers have a responsibility to do their due diligence.
A marketing website for Sole KLO, where units ranging from stuidos to three-bedroom penthouses are now sold out, states: 'Continuing the trend toward 'Big Life. Small Footprint' living, owners at Sole KLO can live carefree of car costs and maintenance.'
At Sole KLO, the parking woes are compounded by the lack of nearby on-street parking, Cseke acknowledges.
Efforts are underway to designate at least two stalls for visitor parking at Sole, Cseke said, and there is a small turnaround area that can be used for quick deliveries, he said.
Recently, the city reviewed how much it costs to build parkades and officials decided the $7,500 per stall parking-in-lieu charge being collected from developers was much too low. It has now been increased to $33,000.
"It's much more cost-prohibitive now for developers to request parking-in-lieu than it was before the increase," Cseke said.