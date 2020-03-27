People dropping off recycling and yard waste in the North Okanagan can expect waits of up to an hour.
Social-distancing practices will be more strictly enforced at the RDNO’s diversion and disposal facilities, the district said in a news release.
The sites have been busy with people bringing in yard waste, and customers haven’t been very good about social distancing.
So the practice will now be enforced.
“The number of customers permitted on site at any given time will be limited, and any customers not following the social-distancing order to stay two metres apart from other customers may be asked to leave the facility or may be issued a bylaw violation ticket,” the release said.
Residents are encouraged to use their curbside collection programs instead.