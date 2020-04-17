People who are rude to staff at North Okanagan landfills may be fined.
“It’s disheartening that we have come to this point, but we are prepared to issue $100 fines to people who don’t follow the basic, golden rule of treating others with respect,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community resources for the Regional District of North Okanagan.
In a news release, the regional district says there have been repeated instances of verbal abuse, yelling and swearing at staff.
The RDNO has repeatedly reminded people to limit their trips to the landfill to essential trips only. Essential trips include getting rid of waste that will rot, stink, or attract animals.
The facilities are limiting the number of customers allowed on site at a time to follow public health orders for social distancing. Because of the limited number allowed on site at a time, long waits should be expected.
“We are all in this situation together, and we urge the public to recognize that the people running the facilities are keeping the sites open while also going through the stresses of a pandemic. A little bit of patience and kindness is what we all need right now,” said Fox.
According to its website, the regional district operates eight diversion and disposal facilities, which include landfills and transfer stations.