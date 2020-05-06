Kelowna police have been absolved of any wrongdoing in a crash that left a repeat offender with serious injuries.
Officers followed all relevant procedures when they tried to pull John Michael Aronson over on the W.R. Bennett bridge last September, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded.
Instead of stopping, the IIO says, Aronson - who sometimes used the alias 'Johnny Blaze' - fled from police and quickly crashed into other vehicles.
"The accident was caused by (Aronson's) behaviour in speeding and losing control of his vehicle, not by any inappropriate act of a police officer," IIO chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald wrote in his decision.
In the crash, Aronson suffered a fractured skull and a broken arm, broken shoulder, and a broken leg.
As with any police-involved incident in which a person is injured, the matter was referred to the IIO for investigation of any possible officer wrongdoing.
But MacDonald said Aronson was solely responsible for the crash in which he was injured, noting that police had not pursued him when he exited the highway onto Westside Road out of concern for public safety.
"Officer 1 was told to try to pull (Aronson) over, but to let him go if he fled, and that is exactly what Officer 1 did," MacDonald wrote in his decision.
"This behaviour is fully consistent with RCMP policy and the British Columbia Emergency Driving Regulations that suggest a pursuit should not be continued in these circumstances," MacDonald wrote.
Since police did nothing wrong, the matter was not referred by MacDonald to Crown counsel for further investigation.
Earlier on the day of the crash in which he was injured, Aronson had been released from custody after serving time for a variety of offences that included fleeing from police in a stolen car.
He had been arrested in January 2019 during a dramatic incident outside the CIBC branch at Orchard Park mall in which he had been shot twice by police and mauled by two police dogs.
Aronson, who had 30 prior convictions, told the judge who ordered his release last September that he had been chastened by his most recent run-in with police and promised to lead a lawful life.
"Almost dying was an eye-opening experience," Aronson said at the time. "I'm sorry for what I did and you're not going to see me back in here."
In custody since the crash that happened later that same day, Aronson has been charged with fleeing from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while disqualified, and breach of probation. He has another court date on Oct. 13.