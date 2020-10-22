Skiing is still a long ways over the horizon but some winter activities will be available this year at a West Kelowna mountain park.
Don Journeay, who operates Bull Mountain Adventure Park, says he and his supporters continue the work of trying to re-animate the hill formerly known as Crystal Mountain.
"My goal is to keep growing and improving the adventure park, having concerts and events, skating, the terrain park, night skiing, back country, Snow Cat rides, ATV/snowmobile tours, mountain biking, to name a few," Journeay wrote Thursday on his Facebook page.
Journeay tentatively hopes to open the mountain in some fashion on Dec. 19.
Journeay announced in early 2019 he was working to restore public use of the mountain, which has been closed since after a chair lift accident that injured several people.
Returning downhill skiing to the mountain remains a formidable task, largely because of the multimillion expenditure necessary to install a new chair lift.
"Crystal resort is still alive, though dormant, and we operate on the property in a symbiotic relationship with them. One day, they may get everything straightened out and re-open the triple chair and install some more lifts, but for me that is quite outside what I'm capable of, or even wanting to taken on at this point," Journeay says.
His plan for the coming winter is to sell so-called 'Bull Bucks', that have no expiration and which can be redeemed later for various activities such as mountain biking, cross-country skiing, and concerts that may be held at the mountain.
Journeay says all volunteers who want to help him with his project are welcome and can contact him at 250.826.4595 or via email at bullmountainbc@gmail.com