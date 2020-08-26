The female driver of a stolen truck was seriously injured in an early morning crash Wednesday in Peachland.
Police say the unidentified 27-year-old lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 97 and Drought Road at the town's north end about 2:30 a.m.
The Toyota pick-up struck a concrete barrier and power pole, before rolling over several times. After first responders arrived, the woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the pick-up had been reported stolen from the Vernon area on Aug. 13.
Charges have not yet been laid and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250.768.2880 or provide the information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.