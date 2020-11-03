Plans for a greatly-scaled down Remembrance Day service in City Park have been called off.
No event of any kind will be held at the Cenotaph because of concerns about the gathering's potential to spread COVID-19.
"We just thought we better be on the safe side and cancel the whole thing," Legion poppy chairman John Cashin said Tuesday.
“Plus, we would have had to put up security fencing to keep people away, and we can't afford to do that,” Cashin said.
Instead, Legion members will hold an invitation-only Remembrance Day service at the group's downtown building on Nov. 11. A maximum of 50 people will be permitted inside, Cashin said.
Like Legions elsewhere, the Kelowna branch was struggling with how, and under what conditions, to proceed with the traditional Remembrance Day service, which typically draws hundreds of people to City Park.
The plan had been to discourage public attendance and restrict the service to dignitaries and veterans. But Cashin said the Legion realized some members of the public would likely show up anyway, raising concerns about the event's potential to spread the coronavirus.
City officials say it was the Legion’s decision to call off the City Park service.
“We were working with them on their COVID-19 management plans until they let us know this morning of their changes,” the City of Kelowna said in a statement. “It was their decision to proceed this way out of an abundance of caution."”On Tuesday, a low key Remembrance Day-style event was held in City Park for the unveiling of the annual Field of Crosses display. A total of 237 white crosses, with the names and date of death of Kelowna's war dead, have been installed next to the Veendam Walk.
“Bless these crosses, stir our hearts with thankfulness for each life named and given,” said Legion Padre David Ryttersgaard.
May each woman and man, young person and child who visits be reminded of sacrifice and duty and be encouraged to service, to work for peace and justice, in Canada and all nations," Rev. Ryttersgaard said.
The Field of Crosses will be on display until Nov. 11.