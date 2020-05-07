By Daily Courier Staff
Forty-three more people died from drug overdoses B.C. in March compared to the previous month, a report from the BC Coroners Service shows.
There were 113 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths (the official term for overdoses) during March. Exceeding 100 deaths in a month has not occurred since March 2019, the report said.
Those 113 deaths represented a 3% decrease from to March 2019 (117 deaths), but a 61% increase over the 70 deaths in February this year.
The March numbers in 2019 were also much higher than the January and February stats for that year.
Month-to-month increases were recorded in every health region.
The Interior Health region had 17 overdose deaths in March and 46 for the year to that date, the report said. That compared to 24 in March 2019 and 139 for the entire year of 2019. The peak year for overdose deaths in the Interior was 2017 when 246 people died.
So far this year, 11 overdose deaths have been recorded in Kelowna. That compares to 33 for all of 2019, 55 for 2018 and a peak of 73 in 2017.
Four people have died from overdoses in Vernon, compared to 15 last year and a peak of 24 in both 2017 and 2018.
Twenty overdose deaths have been recorded in the Okanagan in 2020 to the end of March. The peak was 155 in 2017 with 84 deaths in all of last year.
By health authority, Northern Health has the highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths, followed by Interior Health.
Fentanyl was detected in 70 per cent of the drug deaths provincewide so far this year.
No deaths have been recorded at supervised consumption sites or overdose prevention sites. Most deaths take place in private residences.
To date, males accounted for 76% of deaths in 2020 and 73% of those dying were aged 19-49.