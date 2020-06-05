A Mountie being investigated for punching a suspect in the face has been reassigned to administrative duties, a B.C. RCMP spokesperson says.
"The officer involved in the arrest on May 30, 2020 which was captured on video, has been reassigned to administrative duties. His duty status is subject to continual review and assessment," wrote Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in an email to The Daily Courier.
Videos filmed by passersby show two Kelowna Mounties wrestling with a man in a local parking lot on Saturday. A third Mountie drives up, gets out of his car, runs to the scene and starts punching the man in the face.
Supt. Brent Mundle, the outgoing head of the local detachment, said this week an internal investigation is underway.