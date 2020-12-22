Four staff members and six residents at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health says.
All people who have been in close contact with those infected are in self-isolation and are monitoring for symptoms, Interior Health said in a news release Tuesday morning.
Interior Health and the home’s operator, Verve Senior Living, are introducing additional measures, including enhanced cleaning, monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 tests on anyone showing symptoms.
Visitors are not currently allowed in the home.