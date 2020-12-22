Heritage

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Heritage Retirement Residence on Brown Road in Westbank, Interior Health says.

 Ron Seymour

Four staff members and six residents at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health says.

All people who have been in close contact with those infected are in self-isolation and are monitoring for symptoms, Interior Health said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Interior Health and the home’s operator, Verve Senior Living, are introducing additional measures, including enhanced cleaning, monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 tests on anyone showing symptoms.

Visitors are not currently allowed in the home.