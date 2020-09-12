Improvements to City Park — including a new children’s playground and a circular pier — are envisioned in a project estimated to cost $4 million.
Much of the work would occur at the park’s northwest corner, currently an under-utilized area that’s subject to erosion.
“The project will build a destination playground, a community gathering circle at The Point, a terminus pier, and strengthen the shoreline that anchors these spaces along the waterfront,” reads part of a report going to council on Monday.
Staff suggest council authorize a grant submission, seeking three-quarters of the project’s cost from the provincial and federal governments. The city’s portion would be $1 million.
A city grant request for a more ambitious make-over of City Park, costing $9 million, was turned down by the federal and provincial governments last year.
In the revised plan, the new children’s playground, which would replace a tired-looking old set of climbing equipment, is to have an Indigenous theme.
“This approach will create play structures, features and spaces for connection that speak to the uniqueness of the Okanagan Valley, based on the legend and principles of the four food chiefs of the Syilx Nation,” the report to council states.
Municipalities must apply for the available $100 million in grant funding by Oct. 1.