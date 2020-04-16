A tax break in Vernon will only apply to businesses that don't try to profit from the pandemic.
City council on Wednesday agreed to reduce the planned municipal tax increase from 4.9 per cent to 2.8 per cent, using more than $900,000 left over from last year's civic operations.
The tax cut, which the city says could be augmented further, will be applied automatically in the form of a credit on bills sent out to the owners of residential properties.
But commercial property owners can only get the tax break if they sign agreements to abide by provincial rules issued under the State of Emergency declaration.
Those rules, issued in late March under Ministerial Order MO84, prohibit a business from re-selling essential goods and services, with a view to making additional profit from items that are in high demand.
The government's list of such items includes food, water or other beverages, fuel, health care goods, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, personal hygiene and sanitation products.
Vernon's tax changes were agreed by council before the provincial government on Thursday announced a package of measures intended to bolster municipal finances in anticipation of a big drop in property tax revenue this year.
"This is a very difficult time," Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming says in the release.
"Our routines have been disrupted and aspects of our lives shifted," he said.
"For many, this has included a significant shift in finances, so council has taken a very close look at what can be done at a municipal level to help our citizens and businesses financially, while also maintaining our core services and the health and safety of our community," Cumming said.