A man likely died in a car crash before Kelowna police were alerted to the accident, an investigation has concluded.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says the man's death was not the result of police action or inaction, and has closed the file.
On June 1 at about 1:15 a.m., a member of the public called police to report signs of an apparent collision, including vehicle debris and damaged road-side barriers, at the edge of Highway 97 near the UBC Okanagan campus.
At first, the caller said the location was near University Way, but he then corrected himself, saying it was actually closer to the John Hindle Road off-ramp.
An officer was sent to investigate but went to the University Way area - as indicated by the dispatcher - instead of the John Hindle Road off-ramp, which is about 1.2 km away.
Seeing no signs of a crash near University Way, the officer departed.
Later that morning, at about 5:35 a.m., a person using the Okanagan Rail Trail called police to report a rolled-over vehicle. The male driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Security camera footage later retrieved from a nearby business showed the crash had happened about 12:30 a.m. The vehicle appeared to collide with an object on the highway.
A post-mortem examination showed the driver had "extensive injuries which would have resulted in a rapid death", the IIO said in a Friday release.
"As such, the man would likely have died well before the initial call to police was made, approximately 45 minutes after the collision," the release states.
Additionally, the spot where the vehicle came to rest could not have been observed from Highway 97.
"The collision location error would therefore not have changed this unfortunate outcome," the IIO release states.
The IIO's investigation has concluded the death of the man was not the result of police action or inaction.