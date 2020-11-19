Dispatchers with Kelowna Cabs that faced layoffs have won a reprieve from the Labour Relations Board.
The LRB has ruled the company made "no meaningful effort at all" to bargain with the union that represents the eight dispatchers.
"Its approach went beyond hard bargaining and had the predictable effect of destroying the decision-making framework for bargaining," LRB vice-chair Stephanie Drake wrote in her ruling.
Drake ordered the company to meet and bargain with the union "in good faith and make every reasonable effort to conclude a collective agreement beginning no later than Nov. 26."
Kelowna Cabs argued its business model had been severely impacted by the introduction of ride-hailing services in B.C. and the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it needed to transition from a dispatcher-based system to an online app.
The company notified the union, the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union, Local 378, in August that the dispatchers would be laid off and the app activated on Dec. 1 unless a new collective agreement was reached.
During the brief negotiating that took place, Kelowna Cabs' presented a proposal that required the workers to give up overtime, sick leave, and health benefits. Unless the union agreed to the demands, the company said, the workers would be laid off.
The layoff notices were issued on Oct. 23.
In her ruling, Drake wrote that Kelowna Cabs had the right to seek concessions given the economic realities in the taxi business. The last contract between the union and the company expired in the spring of 2019.
But Drake said the company did not intend to reach a new collective agreement with the union, and did not bargain in good faith.
As well as ordering Kelowna Cabs to meet again with the union, she encouraged both parties to take advantage of mediation services.