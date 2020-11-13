A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Kelowna.
One staff member who works at the Belgo unit at Sun Pointe Village has tested positive for the disease, interior Health announced Friday.
No residents have so far tested positive for COVID-19. However, as precautionary measures, all visits to the home are paused and enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented.
Anyone who may have been directly exposed to the virus because of the staff member's infection is being contacted by Interior Health.
Sun Pointe Village has 100 publicly-funded long-term care beds. It is owned and operated by Baptist Housing Enhanced Living Communities.
That's the same organization that owns a separate Kelowna care home, Village at Mill Creek, where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in early November after two staff members tested positive.
In the Friday release, IH points out that, while there have been a few cases of COVID-19 reported at long-term care homes in this region, no residents have tested positive for the disease.
That is in sharp contrast to the situation in the Lower Mainland, where many long-term care residents have died after contracting the coronavirus.
Across B.C., a total of 617 cases of COVID-19 - a new daily record - were announced Friday. Of the new cases, 545 were in Fraser Health or Vancouver Coastal Health.
In Interior Health, 42 new cases were announced, making the total number of people infected in this region since the start of the pandemic 1,001.
"Unlike many milestones, this is not one to celebrate," Dr. Albert De. Villiers, IH's chief medical health officer, said in a release.
"It is an important reminder of how we should all focus on the precautions that protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities, especially right now as our cases are on the rise," Villiers said.
Of the 1,001 people in this area who've tested positive for COVID-19, three people have died.