There won’t be any jockeying for position this summer at Hillside Winery’s tasting bar.
When the Naramata Bench landmark reopens on June 17, sampling will be by reservation only.
Rather than wandering in and bellying up to the bar as they did in the past, guests will instead be served pre-poured samples at three outdoor tasting tables and two inside. Everything will be sanitized between groups.
“Our COVID safety plan is a 37-page document,” says Shelann Sleegers, Hillside’s guest experience and wine club manager.
“You have to understand our staff are coming from isolating and all of a sudden being front-line workers. I can’t control the public before they enter the door, but I can put in measures to protect our team.”
Despite the more rigourous procedures, Hillside’s team felt it important to continue welcome visitors to the winery, which was began pioneering the B.C. industry in 1984.
“We’re an iconic winery along the Naramata Bench, so we made the decision to open,” says Sleegers.
“I think it will be an interesting season. I think that if you’re looking after your people, they will in turn be great ambassadors for your company.”
Opening tasting rooms by reservation only is among the COVID-19 best practices developed by the B.C. Wine Institute in consultation with members.
BCWI president Miles Prodan is uncertain how many wineries are reopening now and how many are waiting until the next phase of provincial restart plans, but emphasizes tasting rooms are vital to the business.
“They’re critically important,” he explains, because they’re one of three main “channels” through which wineries sell their products, alongside liquor stores and restaurants.
“Generally, the smaller the winery you are, the more you rely on winery visits. You don’t have the quantity to take advantage of those other channels,” says Prodan.
In general, the wineries that built strong clubs of regular purchasers are doing OK, he adds, but “because tourism and winery visits are so key, we’re on bated breath to see what’s going to happen.”
Government tourism agencies are eventually expected to start encouraging people to enjoy staycations this summer, which should be a good thing for Okanagan wineries.
“We’re really hoping that with these guidelines in place that people feel comfortable to get back in a car and visit a winery direct,” says Prodan.