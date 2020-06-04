A three-minute video accused murderer Tejwant Danjou made on an airplane of his wife will be reviewed by his defence team.
Lawyer Donna Turko said Thursday she had just been given the video by the Crown and argued it should have been handed over long before then.
"They're supposed to disclose to me everything that's relevant," Turko told Judge Alison Beames. "What else did the police not disclose?"
Crown prosecutor Michael Lefubure responded he had only recently obtained the video from police himself and said it was given to Turko as soon as she specifically asked for it on Wednesday.
Lefubure said the Crown takes its legal responsibility to provide full disclosure very seriously.
Beames granted a one-day adjournment with proceedings expected to resume Friday.
The video has been referred to before in the trial. Danjou made it as he and his common-law wife Rama Gauravarapu flew home from a trip to Las Vegas.
Court has heard Danjou believed his wife was having sex with the passenger next to her on the plane. Court heard there was nothing on the video to indicate this was true.
The video could be important to establishing Danjou's state of mind in the weeks leading up to the day he's accused of killing Gauravarapu in a West Kelowna hotel room, Turko said.
If the video clearly shows Gauravarapu is simply asleep, and yet Danjou continued to insist it was evidence of his wife's infidelity, it could mean Danjou was having hallucinations and was not simply delusional about his wife's commitment to their marriage, Turko said.
"I need to seek advice from my expert," Turko said, referring to Todd Tomita, who testified earlier this week in Danjou's defence.
Danjou is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Gauravarapu, whose bloodied body was found in a room in a West Kelowna motel on July 22, 2018. The pair lived in the Lower Mainland and were in the Okanagan on a wine holiday.
The Crown says evidence shows Danjou killed Gauravarapu after the pair argued. The Crown says the pair had a troubled relationship due to Danjou's excessive drinking and jealousy.
On Thursday, Turko said she didn't expect Danjou would testify in his own defence.