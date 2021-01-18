Hidden back-country cameras helped Conservation Officers issue 60 tickets for illegal dumping since last summer, a Kelowna group says.
The motion-activated cameras were placed by members of the Okanagan Forest Task Force along roads known to be favoured by people looking for a secluded spot to dump garbage.
Volunteers with the group check the cameras' footage about once a week, combing through the images for evidence of illegal dumping.
"In a single week, some cameras capture upwards of 3,500 photos," task force founder Kane Blake said in a Monday release. "All evidence is turned over to the Conservation Service for further analysis and possible prosecutions which can include hefty fines."
Since last July, Kane says, assistance from task force members has helped the Conservation Service issue tickets for illegal dumping to about 60 people.
Purchase of the cameras was aided by a donation from Big White Ski Resort.
Task force members regularly organize clean-ups of backwoods' dumping sites. Since 2016, the group says it has removed more than 300,000 lbs. of trash from the woods.