In an effort to keep the community caffeinated in unprecedented times, Third Space Cafe in Kelowna has special offers for health-care workers, first responders and the public.
The cafe, located on the ground floor of the Landmark 2 office tower at 1708 Dolphin Ave., is offering free drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and Americanos to Kelowna General Hospital staff and on-duty first responders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Workers can text 250-470-7188 to place their order and pick it up curbside within minutes.
For the public, the cafe is offering 25% off curbside pickup through its new online store, ThirdSpaceCafe.online. Use the code “LandmarkLove” to get the discount on all coffee and tea drinks as well as snacks and meals from Start Fresh, Trish’s Treats, Meal Prep For You and Amore Mio.
Coffee to make at home can be purchased.
Third Space Cafe is what’s called a social-profit business that pours its profits into Third Space Life Charity, which provides counselling and mental health resources and education to Okanagan residents.