Municipal revenues in West Kelowna will be 3.2% less than expected this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city forecasts year-end revenue will come in at $55.7 million, down from the $57.5 million that had been projected.
But total municipal expenses will also be below forecast levels, at $56.1 million compared to $57.5 million, according to a staff report going to council next Tuesday.
A regular update on overall civic operations shows $94.6 million worth of construction permits issued so far this year, up $1.1 million from the same point last year.
Despite the pandemic, the city has issued more business licences so far this year — 433 — than it did during the same period last year, 362.
Currently, there are 2,789 licensed businesses in West Kelowna, compared to 2,681 last year.
Municipal revenue is down in such areas as recreation fees, which dropped 22 per cent from July through September.
Hiring continued at the city, with 14 vacancies filled between July and September.
The city has 254 employees, “100% of whom remained at work, unless a voluntary layoff was chosen,” the report states