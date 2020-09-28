A fifth COVID-19 case has been connected to an outbreak of the disease at a Kelowna church.
Anyone who attended services at the Calvary Chapel on Benvoulin Road on Sept. 20 is directed by Interior Health to self-isolate until Oct. 4.
Initially, people who attended services on Sept. 13 were asked to self-monitor or self-isolate depending on which room within the church they had been in.
The Sept. 13 gathering consisted of two different groups, in two separate rooms, with separate entrances. One group had 48 people; the other had 20 people.
The church has a relationship with Kelowna Christian School, which is nearby.
"We want to thank the Calvary Chapel for their on-going co-operation and reassure members of the Kelowna Christian School community that there are no exposures of concern related to the school," IH said in a Monday release.
For its part, the church says it was notified Sept. 23 that someone who had been at the church on Sept. 13 had tested positive for COVID-19.
Since re-starting worship services in late June, the church says on its website that members have gathered "in small groups" at the Benvoulin Road building. The church says it has complied with all relevant public health guidelines and orders relating to COVID-19.
"We lift up in prayer all those who are sick, and pray for their rapid recovery," the church says in a statement on its website.
"We pray, too, for those who are in self-isolation, and those who are awaiting test results," the church says.