Former Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr won't be running again for the Liberal party whenever the next federal election is held.
Fuhr, who represented the riding from 2015 until last fall, has told party officials he won't seek the local nomination.
"We are grateful for Stephen's amazing contributions to our riding during his four years as an MP, during which he helped to bring $150 million in investments and federal dollars into our community, and we wish him all the best as a private citizen," Richard McAdam of the Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal electoral district association writes in a letter to local party members.
Now, local Liberals are inviting those interested in securing the nomination to come forward.
"As an unheld riding, we will host a nomination meeting after a thorough search for potential contestants in our communities," McAdam writes.
"Our search will include concerted efforts for candidates from backgrounds under-represented in Parliament including women; Black; Indigenous, or people of colour: LGBTQ2, people with disabilities; and marginalized communities," McAdam writes.
Fuhr, a former fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force, defeated incumbent Conservative MP Ron Cannan in the 2015. It was the first time since 1969 that a right-of-centre candidate did not win the Kelowna riding in a federal election.
Last fall, Fuhr was defeated by Conservative challenger Tracy Gray. Gray won 45.6% of the vote, to Fuhr's 32.7%.