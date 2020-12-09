A man charged with dangerous driving causing death says he was a drug-addled backseat passenger at the time of the fatal crash.
Travis Ryan Hennessy denied in court Wednesday that he was at the wheel of a car involved in an accident that ejected all four occupants, killing one of them.
"I was in and out of consciousness, chillin' in the back seat," Hennessy told his lawyer Donna Turko.
Hennessy said he remembered events prior to the crash and immediately afterward, but could not recall the moments leading up to the accident on Highway 33 at 3 a.m. on June 20, 2018.
"Something happened, I blacked out," Hennessy said. "When I came to, there were two cops digging their knees into my back."
Crown counsel J.B. Deschamps was expected to present forensic evidence in court later Wednesday that he says proves Hennessy was the driver of the vehicle.
Hennessy is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. If convicted on the first count, he faces a maximum sentence of 14 years.
Taking the stand in his own defence, Hennessy outlined a day of heavy drug use before the crash. He said he had driven to Kelowna from his home in Prince George, then to Vernon and back, smoking crystal meth much of the time.
For a while, there was a dog in the car, Hennessy said. "The dog probably got high too," Hennessy said, adding a laugh.
After leaving a Rutland party, Hennessy said he and the other three got in the car, intending to buy more crystal meth. But although he was the driver at first, Hennessy said others took the wheel because he didn't know Kelowna well.
"We were just cruising around town, from what I remember," Hennessy said. "I don't know any of the streets, so I didn't know where to go. . . so we switched."
In the back seat, Hennessy said he drifted between wakefulness and sleep. But he said he did notice police lights behind the vehicle at one point.
"So I ducked down to make sure my shoelaces were tied up," Hennessy said.
Asked why he engaged in such seemingly odd behaviour, Hennessy said he had had encounters with the police before and he knew it was best if his shoelaces were tied in case he had to "jump out" of the car.
A Kelowna RCMP press release issued at the time of the crash said an officer had noticed a vehicle speeding and swerving down Highway 33. The officer did a u-turn, activated the patrol car's lights and siren, and reached a speed of 146 km/h to try catch up with the suspect vehicle.
Shortly after the pursuit began, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the car struck a concrete fence. One person died at the scene, and the other three, including Hennessy, were hospitalized with severe injuries.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looked into the actions of the Kelowna RCMP officer, but cleared him of any wrongdoing in connection with the crash.
The IIO said the officer, by switching on his lights and siren to alert other motorists to the dangerously-driven vehicle, "did exactly what he needed to do" to prevent other drivers and pedestrians from being hit.
On Wednesday, Hennessy complained of the medical care he'd received at Kelowna General Hospital: "They kicked me out with my brain still bleeding. Stupid."
The trial continues.