By Ron Seymour
The Daily Courier
Overcrowding at one school and expansion of French immersion at another will soon be up for public discussion in greater Kelowna.
Trustees are expected Wednesday evening to approve a consultation process aimed at getting parent and student feedback on two pressing facility issues.
This fall, Kelowna Secondary School has 1,869 students enrolled, which is an increase of six per cent over the last three years. Space is at a premium.
"The school does not have any more classroom space or the ability to add portables to accommodate additional students," reads part of a report to trustees from secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman.
While the district has requested provincial funding for a new high school in its five-year capital plan. But Stierman says the money is unlikely to be forthcoming so long as there is some additional student capacity available at nearby Okananagan Mission Secondary School.
The other topic up for public discussion is whether to introduce French Immersion classes at H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country when it opens in the fall of 2021.
Currently, Lake Country students enrolled in French Immersion at Peter Greer elementary school have to switch to Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna if they want to continue their language program.
An online survey on these issues will launch Oct. 8 and run till Oct. 21. Two public Zoom townhalls are also planned, with recommendations from staff on what to do about KSS's capacity issues and whether to launch French Immersion at H.S. Grenda expected early next year.