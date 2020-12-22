The first Kelowna recipient of a COVID-19 vaccination shot, a care aide, says she can now do her job in a safer manner.
Charmane Lazzarotto received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday along with other long-term care staff and physicians.
"As a health care aide, I care for vulnerable people every day and knowing I can protect them by preventing the spread of COVID-19 is an incredible feeling," Lazzarotto said in a release from Interior Health.
"I am so happy to be safer, feel safer, and be part of history as we fight COVID-19," she said.
Care aides have been the health employees must vulnerable to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
A total of 44,776 self-identified health care workers in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19. That number is equivalent to eight percent of all health care workers in the province, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.
Care aides account for almost one-quarter of all health care workers who've been infected, with registered nurses making up six per cent and licensed practical nurses accounting for six per cent.
As vaccine shipments arrive each week, Interior Health plans on expanding clinics for health care workers.
"Having this vaccine available will help protect the most vulnerable loved ones in our lives and I encourage everyone to get (a shot)," said Kelsey Medhurt, the first vaccine recipient in Kamloops.
The rollout of the vaccine will be a "gradual process", Interior Health says, urging everyone to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols such as observing physical distancing, sticking to your core bubble, and practising frequent handwashing.
Here are the first priority groups for vaccine according to the provincial government website: long-term care and assisted living staff and residents; health care facility staff in setting like intensive care workers and emergency departments; Indigenous people living in rural or remote communities; homeless people; people over 80.
In the spring, when more vaccine becomes available, top priority will be given to older people under age 80, in descending five year groups; all other health care workers, police, firefighters and paramedics, grocery store employees, teachers and school staff; transportation workers, workers in manufacturing and production.
"Following priority groups, all others in B.C. can get the vaccine as it becomes available, if the vaccine is recommended for them," the government website states.
"Everyone the vaccine is recommended for in B.C. will have the opportunity to get the vaccine by the end of 2021," the website states.