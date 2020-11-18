The high school in West Kelowna is now encouraging students, teachers, and support staff to wear a mask at all times.
The new directive, implemented on Monday and foreseen to last at least two weeks, applies inside and outside Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary.
"With cases of COVID-19 surging in the Central Okanagan, we are encouraging all members of our school community to wear a mask at all times, even outside!" reads a notice posted atop the MBSS website. "Let's work together to keep everyone safe."
Current provincial policy is to require high school students and staff members to wear masks only when in "high traffic areas", such as in hallways or on buses, or when outside their specified learning group in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The revised policy on masks at MBSS appears to be unique in the Central Okanagan. No similar notice is posted on the websites maintained by the four other high schools.
The city's largest high school, KSS with nearly 1,900 students, has had several reports of COVID-19 exposures in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 762 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across B.C. in the preceding 24 hours, almost 700 of them being in the Lower Mainland. Thirty-eight new cases were in the region served by Interior Health, the highest daily increase since the onset of the pandemic.
"We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down," Henry said. "We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.
"This second surge is putting a strain on our health-care system, our workplaces, and us all," she said. "We need to ease this pressure so we can continue to manage the virus in our province and also continue to do the many activities that are important to us."
There are now 6,861 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 209 people being treated for the disease in hospital. Everyone else currently infected is recovering at home.
Between Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 more people died of COVID-19, making the toll 320.
An outbreak at the La Casa Resort on Westside Road north of West Kelowna has been declared over.