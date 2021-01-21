Twelve cash-strapped Kelowna sports groups will receive up to $7,500 each from the provincial government.
The grants are designed to help non-profits weather financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This funding will be instrumental in helping them regain financial footing so they can continue to offer opportunities for physical activity, fun, and teamwork for everyone," Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu said in a government release.
Benefiting groups in Kelowna include the Curling Club, Minor Hockey, Lawn Bowling Club, Ski Club, United Football Club, College Basketball Society, Speed Skating Club, Okanagan Athletics, Gymnastics Centre, Mainline Football Society and the Okanagan Mission Hall Society.
Also benefiting are the West Kelowna Minor Baseball Association, Vernon Figure Skating Club, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club, and the Vernon Ski Club.
The money can be used for things like wages and benefits, day-to-day administration costs, insurance, sports equipment, and COVID-19-related cleaning expenses.
Across the B.C. Interior, 50 community sports organizations will split $1.5 million from the Local Sport Relief Fund.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, many such groups have had no opportunity to fundraise or offer programming that brings in revenue, the government says. Many are at risk of closure without support, the government says.
"The pandemic has led to some significant financial challenges," says Theresa Cooper, executive director of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre. "With this funding grant from the province, we will be able to weather the storm and ensure that we can continue to offer safe programming, both now and into the future."