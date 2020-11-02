Entrepreneur up for a national award
A local entrepreneur is in the running to be named Young LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce.
Dustyn Baulkham is the founder and executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, which puts on concerts, LGBTQ and Pride events around the southern B.C. interior. One of its biggest events was Peak Pride, a winter Pride festival held at ski resorts around the interior.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched a streaming service, which shows, among other things, local concerts that play to small, live audiences.
“This company was founded with one goal in mind: to create new, welcoming and inclusive opportunities for people to gather and celebrate,” said Baulkham in a press release. “The pandemic brought about significant changes — we’re no longer just an events company.”
Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce represents over 28,000 LGBT+ owned and operated businesses. The award will be presented Thursday in an online ceremony.
Car dealer collecting winter coats
A drive to collect new and gently used coats for the Salvation Army is underway at some local car dealerships.
Kot Auto Group is collecting coats at Kelowna Hyundai, Kelowna Kia, Buy Direct Truck Centre as well as at dealerships in Penticton, Maple Ridge and Victoria.
Last year was the first coat drive and 450 coats were collected. The goal is 500 this year.
Kot also gives to charity through its Pay if Forward campaign, where each employee is given $500 to donate to charity, and campaigns supporting Kelowna General Hospital and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
Teen hit by car on Highway 97
A jaywalking teenager was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in West Kelowna on Halloween night.
The 14-year-old was crossing Highway 97 between intersections when he was hit.
The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The driver stayed at the scene.
Learn to research family history
Learn how to research your family history at online forums hosted by the Kelowna and District Genealogical Society.
The next Family History Forum on Nov. 10 will deal with Mustering Up Military Records. It takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. using Zoom.
The forum is free, but pre-registration is a must through the Okanagan Regional Library’s website.
Go to the ORL events calendar at orl.evanced.info/Calendar, scroll to Nov. 10 and click on the event.
Details on how to log into the Zoom session will be emailed to you.
New dog licences in N. Okanagan
The Regional District of North Okanagan launched a new pet licensing system on Monday.
Operated by DocuPet, a Canadian company, the new program includes a complimentary lost pet service, and donates 20% of proceeds from designer tag sales to a local animal welfare organization.
“We have made the licensing process incredibly simple and have removed differential fees for intact versus altered dogs to encourage more dog owners to licence their dogs,” said Ashley Gregerson, communications officer for the RDNO.
“Another benefit of the new program is that dog licences are valid for 365 days, whereas with the previous system, licences were only valid for a calendar year, meaning if someone bought their licence in October of 2019, they would have to renew on Jan. 1, 2020. Now, they get the value of a full year before renewal,” said Gregerson.
Licences cost $20 and must be renewed annually. Dog licences are mandatory for all dogs older than six months.
Licences can be bought online at rdno.docupet.ca, by calling 1-855-249-1370, at the RDNO office and at the Lumby and Coldstream municipal halls. Vet offices and pet stores will no longer sell dog licences.