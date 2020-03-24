Playgrounds at Central Okanagan schools are off limits.
The school district has closed all playgrounds, cordoning them with yellow tape, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The district asks that children engage in meaningful play within family units, avoiding close interaction with other children,” superintendent Kevin Kaardal says in a release.
The municipalities of Kelowna and Peachland have also closed their playgrounds. Peachland is also urging people not to use park benches.
In Kelowna, also off limits are outdoor exercise facilities such as tennis, basketball and pickleball courts. City parks and walking trails remain open, but Mayor Colin Basran says that could change if people are seen to be walking within two metres of one another.