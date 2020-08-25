A West Kelowna man convicted of a violent sexual assault will remain free on bail while awaiting the results of his appeal — despite new accusations he threatened to kill a woman and kidnap her child earlier this month.
Jeremy Robert Czechowski was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted in 2018 of sexual assault causing bodily harm; unlawful confinement; choking with intent to enable himself to commit an indictable offence; and uttering threats. The four charges stem from February 2016.
Czechowski appealed the convictions and was released on bail. (His appeal was heard on June 16. A judgment has not yet been issued.)
Earlier this month, Czechowski was arrested and charged with uttering threats over an incident at the Enderby River.
The complainant in the latest accusations attended a gathering with a group of people, including Czechowski and a mutual friend.
“The complainant left the group when the partying became too rowdy for her, but inadvertently left her car key in the appellant’s truck. When she spoke with the appellant on the phone, she alleges he threatened to kill her and kidnap her child,” according to a recent court judgment.
“The report also attaches a copy of a Facebook message from the appellant to the complainant in which he states, ‘I know where you live’ and ‘(it’s) on now.’ The complainant says that she is afraid of the appellant.î
The Crown applied to revoke his bail over the allegations, while the defence argued to strengthen bail conditions.
During a BC Court of Appeal hearing in Vancouver, Justice Bruce Butler ruled Czechowski can remain free on bail. However, the judge modified the bail terms by tightening curfew and increasing the cash deposit. The complainant has also been added to the list of individuals Czechowski can’t contact.
“An allegation of threatening to cause death or bodily harm is serious. However, it is attenuated somewhat by the fact that the threat was allegedly made over the phone to someone who is not a close acquaintance and little information is provided regarding the surrounding circumstances,” explained Butler.