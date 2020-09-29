A man convicted by a Kelowna jury of murdering his wife by drowning her in a secluded bay will get a third trial.
The B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled Crown prosecutors Iain Currie and Evan Goulet along with Judge Alison Beames made several errors during the first-degree murder trial of Peter Beckett in 2017.
Beckett, a former New Zealand politician, had already been tried once before, in 2016, but the jury in that case was not able to reach a verdict.
In quashing his 2017 conviction, the appeal court justices say the Crown's case "was not a strong one" and "a very real question arises as to whether it is in the interest of justice to proceed with yet a third trial."
But it will be up to the BC Prosecution Service to decide whether to try Beckett a third time in connection with the death of his wife Laura Letts-Beckett. A spokesman said the service will review the appeal court decision closely over the next few weeks to determine next steps in the proceeding.
Letts-Beckett died Aug. 18, 2010 while the couple were boating in a small inflatable vessel on Upper Arrow Lake, in the Kootenays. Her death was initially reported as a drowning, with Beckett saying she'd accidentally fallen from the boat. Letts-Beckett could not swim.
Beckett was arrested in 2011 and charged with first-degree murder.
At the six-day Kelowna trial, the Crown's case included assertions that Beckett had acted oddly in the moments after his wife fell into the water, reeling in his fishing line before immediately trying to help her.
The Crown said Beckett's descriptions of how he tried to save his drowning wife were implausible. And Beckett later inquired of a friend whether Google Earth imagery was based on a live satellite feed that was continuously recorded, the Crown said.
Shortly before Letts-Beckett died, the Crown said, the couple's life insurance policy was changed.
In response, defence presented a pathologist's report that there was no evidence of trauma on Letts-Beckett's body and that the likely cause of death was quickly inhaling water when she fell into the glacial lake.
Defence also said the life insurance policy changes were not suspicious as they did not affect the potential pay-out in case of death. There was no evidence that Beckett was in financial distress, or that he believed his wife was about to leave him, the defence said.
In quashing Beckett's first-degree murder conviction, the appeal court justices wrote: "The case against Mr. Beckett was entirely circumstantial; there was no forensic evidence that a crime had occurred. The central issue was whether Ms. Letts-Beckett's death was the result of a tragic accident or murder."
While convictions based solely on circumstantial evidence are allowable, the errors made by the judge and Crown were serious enough to warrant the quashing, the appeal court justices ruled.
These included the judge's instruction to the jury that they could regard Beckett's statements to police as after-the-fact consciousness of guilt, and her allowing the evidence of friends of the Becketts who said the couple didn't seem to be getting along well before she died.
The Crown made several errors in its closing submission to the jury, the appeal court justices ruled. These mistakes included telling the jury that Beckett had "convinced" his wife to approve changes in the life insurance policy when no evidence of such coercion had been produced during the trial.
In his appeal, Beckett had also asked the appeal court to not just quash the conviction but direct an acquittal. The appeal court did not order an acquittal, saying the jury's decision to convict was not unreasonable given the evidence presented to them.
For first-degree murder, Beckett had been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service, said he couldn’t estimate how long it would take the agency to review the appeal court’s decision and determine whether to try Beckett a third time for murder.
“While we are mindful of the comments of the court in their reasons, the decision regarding a further prosecution will be made only after a complete and comprehensive review of the available evidence in accordance with the applicable law and BCPS policies,” McLaughlin wrote in an email.
Beckett was a city councillor in the New Zealand city of Napier from 1998 to 2001, before moving to Canada. At the time of her death, Letts-Beckett was a teacher in the small Alberta town of Dapp, near Westlock.