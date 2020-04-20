A child was killed after being hit by a vehicle on McCurdy Road Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene in the 500 block of McCurdy (between Hollywood Road North and Tartan Road) about 2:45 p.m.
The area was cordoned off while police investigated. Nearby homes and businesses were canvanssed to see if they had any video of the accident.
“This is a tragic incident, and our condolences are with the family of the deceased,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP in a news release. “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward and speak with us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300.