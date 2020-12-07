Kelowna's embrace of a gender-less award for outstanding citizenship has encountered no public criticism, councillors heard Monday.
Last year, the city ended its long running Man and Woman of the Year awards, conferring instead a Citizen of the Year award. Similarly, there was only a Young Citizen of the Year, rather than separate awards for boys and girls.
At Monday's meeting, Coun. Charlie Hodge wondered if there had been any discussion about reverting to separate awards for men and women.
Hodge said he had received a few comments about the genderless awards. "But I haven't heard a big stink about it, either," he said.
Coun. Ryan Donn, who heads the awards committee, said he personally had received no feedback about the genderless awards.
Council heard the "modernization" of the awards has been well received.
Nominations for this year's 46th annual citizenship awards are now open, along with categories such as Champion for the Environment, Corporate Community of the Year, and Honour in the Arts.
However, because the COVID-19 pandemic has paused many sports this year, there will be no Male or Female Athlete of the Year award, no awards for outstanding high school athletes, and no Athletic Team of the Year award.
For nomination information, see Kelowna.ca