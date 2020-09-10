A delayed enrolment date of Nov. 13 has been chosen by the Kelowna area families of almost 400 students in kindergarten through Grade 9.
And a further 200 students in Grades 10 through 12 will be using the district’s e-learning system.
Thursday marked the first return to classes in six months for about 23,500 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools. Some parents, however, are keeping their kids out of school because of concerns about COVID-19.
“I think there are some parents and families who are quite worried about having their children go back to school right now,” board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday.
Trustees have said parents with such concerns can enrol their children on Nov. 13, so long as they connect them in the meantime with the district’s distance education system.
A spot will be kept open for the child until Nov. 13, but if they do not return to school by then there is no guarantee they will be accommodated at their preferred school
Trustees had no idea how many parents would take advantage of the delayed enrolment date, Baxter said. “In the end, I think, the numbers will not be into the thousands, as some people had suggested,” she said.
The numbers of students slotted for delayed enrolment were correct as of Tuesday morning. It’s possible that more parents will decide this week to keep their kids out of class for now, and use distance learning instead.
Distance learning is not usually offered at the elementary school level. As of Tuesday, 189 K-5 students were registered for the system.
Another 192 students in middle school will be learning from home, for now. About 200 high school students - a number Baxter said was comparable to past years - will be distance learners.
For her part, Baxter spent Thursday at home rather than visit a school on opening day.
“Normally, on the first day, I like to go to an elementary school. There’s nothing better than seeing all these kindergartners lined up and excited, while a few of their parents are crying,” Baxter said with a laugh.
“This year, however, since the district is telling all parents they can’t come into schools, I thought it would be inappropriate for me to be there, hanging around,” she said.
- This story corrects some inaccurate numbers that appeared in an earlier version.