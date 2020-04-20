Almost 10 per cent of Kelowna-area students have been provided with laptops or tablets to do schoolwork from home.
Without the Internet-enabled devices, the children might have had trouble with their studies during the ongoing school closure, officials say.
"Many families required technology to be able to to access learning remotely. The district established a process and has now distributed over 2,000 Chrome Books to students," reads part of a COVID-19 update from Central Okanagan Public Schools.
More than 23,000 students normally attend classes in the Central Okanagan. About 550 students, whose parents are Tier One essential service workers such as doctors, nurses, and police, are currently in school.
Another group of students, numbering more than 600, are expected to soon be able to attend school. These are children and youths whose parents are Tier Two essential service employees, with jobs in grocery stores, goods transportation, warehouses, and as social workers.
Schools may also eventually be opened to Tier Three essential service workers, a category that includes teachers who do not have access to child care.
The update says that some students have been left "afraid or uncertain" as a result of the school closure, and have required mental health support which has been provided through Interior Health.