Beginning this week, people living in West Kelowna, Westbank or Peachland who are experiencing financial strain due to COVID-19 can receive a COVID Relief Food Parcel from the Salvation Army West Kelowna.
The local Salvation Army will be buying food, assembling the parcels and will be able to deliver them to people who are unable to leave their homes for health reasons or for whom leaving their homes would put them at risk, including seniors or people with compromised immune systems.
Those who are able to pick up their parcel can do so. A member of the Salvation Army will meet them in front of the Community Life Centre on Old Okanagan Highway while following social distancing protocol.
People can register for the COVID Relief Food Parcel by calling the Salvation Army office at 250-768-1850 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and going through a simple registration process over the phone to confirm details and determine if delivery or pick up is best for them.
The Salvation Army particularly wants to encourage seniors living on the Westside to register for a parcel.
“As Dr. Bonnie Henry keeps reminding us, caring for elders is a responsibility we share as a community, and we at The Salvation Army want to
do our part,” said Lieut. Jennifer Henson of the Salvation Army West Kelowna.
“We also want to encourage folks who are hesitant to reach out for food support to call us.”
The Salvation Army in West Kelowna has seen a surge of generosity with people phoning in or dropping off donations of food, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and money.
“The Westside is truly a caring place and we are proud to serve alongside this community,” said Henson.
The Salvation Army is located at 101 – 3531 Old Okanagan Highway and can be reached at 250-768-1850, online at westkelownsa.ca, or on Facebook at West Kelowna SA.