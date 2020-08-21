Okanagan Conservative MP Dan Albas had a few seconds in the limelight on the CBC’s flagship television newscast.
He added his two cents to The National’s top story Thursday night about developments in Ottawa over the end of the CERB and the proroguing of parliament.
“By effectively proroguing parliament, and shutting down and locking down parliament, we’re unable to be able to have real discussions,” said Albas, who represents the Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola riding.
As the story detailed, once the CERB dries up for those who exhausted their 28 weeks of help, the Liberal government says it will launch a “simplified” EI program and three new kinds of benefits on Sept. 27.
However, that cash is contingent on the government adopting a new bill. With parliament prorogued, that can’t happen until Sept. 23 at the earliest.
Albas’ latest column published by media outlets in the region, including this newspaper, talks about prorogation.
“With the exception of a one-day sitting of the COVID committee next Wednesday, the House of Commons was already adjourned until Sept. 21,” he said.
“So why prorogue the House of Commons when it is already adjourned?
The answer (is) that several parliamentary committees were sitting and hearing evidence on the details that resulted in WE Charity foundation receiving a sole-sourced contract for a program in excess of $500 million.”