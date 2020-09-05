There will be no labour day picnics this year, but there will be a new labour web page in the Okanagan, virtual awards ceremony, colouring contest, online quiz and film festival across the province to celebrate Labour Day in this COVID-19 year.”We all are disappointed that we will not be having our Labour Day celebrations of workers,” said Ian Gordon, president of the North Okanagan Labour Council, which represents 30 public and private unions in the valley.
“We were looking forward to the new location at Ben Lee Park (in Kelowna) and were expecting it to be an even larger (picnic) event than last year. Hopefully, it will be safe next year and we will be able to host it then,” he said.
“We are launching a new web page: oklabour.org for Labour Day to update the way the labour movement in the region can connect to workers. There is a draw for a stay at Harrison Hot Springs, so we encourage everyone to check it out.”
Other labour councils have had to cancel their Labour Day events as well, he noted, but many are hosting virtual activities and video messages.
Vancouver and District Labour Council and New Westminster and District Labour Council are hosting the virtual Elsie awards “to recognize union members for their outstanding contributions in the labour movement” and a colouring contest for kids at vdlc.ca/labour_day_elsies.
Kamloops & District Labour Council has an online labour quiz at kdlc.ca/labour-day-2020/.
Sunshine Coast Labour Council is hosting the Canadian Labour International Film Festival (CLiFF).
Many individual unions aren’t planning an alternative to the usual labour council events.
“CUPE Local 338 has historically participated in the free and open-to-all Labour Day picnic put on by the North Okanagan Labour Council (NOLC) since our local is affiliated with the council,” said Ken Pommier, Local 338 president.
The same is true for the Hospital Employees’ Union.
“On Labour Day, our members and their families would typically be joining in picnics and other celebrations organized by local labour councils,” said Jennifer Whiteside, HEU secretary-business manager.
“But it’s going to be a bit different this year because of pandemic precautions.
For example, the North Okanagan Labour Council is releasing a video this month that they’ve crowd-sourced about what unions have accomplished and what challenges lie ahead for working people, especially as a result of the pandemic.
“We’ll miss not being able to meet in person this year. But HEU and other unions will continue to unite the voices of working people for better and safer working conditions,”
On Labour Day, “we celebrate the contributions of working people to building a strong economy and sustainable communities. And during this pandemic, it’s important to acknowledge the role of unions
in holding employers to account for providing workers with personal protective equipment and putting other measures in place to keep them safe from infection at work.
“That’s been especially important for our members in health care,” she said.
HEU has successfully advocated for pandemic pay for its members “to acknowledge the added stress and costs that come with working on the front lines of health care and community social services during a pandemic.
“Unions are a strong voice for workers who are put at risk in a pandemic — at risk of infection, at risk for job loss, at risk for the loss of wages and benefits.”
HEU is B.C.’s largest health union with more than 50,000 members working in hospitals, care homes, community agencies, First Nations’ health centres and other
settings.